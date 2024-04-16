Ohio's Secretary of State Rejects Proposed Workaround for November Election Ballot

Isabella MurrayLegal counsel for Ohio 's top election official, a Republican, sent a letter on Monday signaling that the secretary of state 's office can't accept a proposed workaround toon the state's November general election ballot amid a conflict with the Democratic National Committee over convention scheduling and confirming Biden as the party's official nominee.

In a letter received by the Ohio secretary of state last week, Ohio-based attorney Donald McTigue, who appears to be working with the Democratic Party, based on his letter -- though the Biden campaign declined to confirm or deny that -- said that Democrats could provisionally certify Biden and Harris by Aug. 7 and later technically confirm the results at the convention.

The Biden campaign has said their first line of defense in combating these calendar issues rests on the provisional certification of Biden and Harris. Like in Ohio, Alabama's Secretary of State Wes Allen, another Republican, quashed the idea that he would provide "for 'provisional certifications' or any other exceptions" after an attorney representing the Biden campaign sent a letter saying the DNC could do so by the state's Aug. 15 deadline and then later confirm the results at the convention.

