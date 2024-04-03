Ohio's Photo Voter ID Law Leads to Tripled Rejections of Provisional Ballots

Ohio’s photo voter ID law took effect a year ago. Since then, the share of provisional ballots rejected for lack of ID has more than tripled. COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Steve Fuller (center right) walks with a cane to vote on the auditorium stage that serves as the voting location during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Worthington Kilbourne High School, Columbus, Ohio.

It’s been about a year since Ohio’s photo voter ID law took effect, and the organization All Voting Is Local wanted to see how its requirements have impacted provisional voting. What it found was a sharp increase in rejections due to lack of ID. Compared to recent years, the share rejected over identification more than tripled.Sometimes a voter hits a snag when they show up to cast their ballot. Maybe they forgot an ID or they’ve moved and haven’t updated their registration. Maybe they showed up at the wrong precinct or polling location. When that happens,. It’s a kind of wait-and-see ballo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ClevelandScene / 🏆 383. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio's photo voter ID law leads to increase in rejections for provisional votingIt’s been about a year since Ohio’s photo voter ID law took effect, and the organization All Voting Is Local wanted to see how its requirements have impacted provisional voting. What it found was a sharp increase in rejections due to lack of ID. Compared to recent years, the share rejected over identification more than tripled.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Low voter turnout raises voter apathy concerns in Dallas Co.Montgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Low Voter Turnout Despite Motor Voter LawsIn 1988, the U.S. had its lowest voter turnout in 40 years. Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act in 1993 to increase registration. While registration has increased, turnout is still low.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Ohio 2024 Primary Election Voter Guide: What's on the ballot, where to vote, polling hoursWhile Bernie Moreno earned the win in the Ohio Republican Senate race, voters decided on several local issues.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Northeast Ohio voter turnout 50% lower than past presidential primariesReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

ACLU, Planned Parenthood challenge Ohio abortion restrictions after voter referendumCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed a legal challenge on Friday to some of Ohio’s abortion laws, now

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »