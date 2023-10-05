Ohio’s GOP supermajority tests limits of democracy before abortion vote

, Democrats and their abortion rights allies have won victories over Republicans and others who oppose abortion. The latest battleground is Ohio, where a GOP supermajority has fought to consolidate its power in ways that critics — even some within the party — say threatens democracy.
That change to the state constitution, had it succeeded in August, would have made passing amendments more difficult by requiring 60 percent of votes cast instead of a simple majority.
"a necessary part of the checks and balances in a democracy, especially when there is a supermajority, to assure the public is heard." from USA Today and Suffolk University found that 58 percent of Ohioans backed the proposed amendment, and 32 percent opposed.the resounding defeat of August's constitutional amendment — which drew wide bipartisan support, even in some traditionally Republican districts — means the pro-abortion forces have a lock on winning in November.Ohio was once a pivotal swing state.
LaRose wrote a summary for the state’s ballot that was longer than the amendment itself and replaced the word “fetus” with “unborn child,” among other controversial edits challenged in court. The actual amendment language states that every individual “has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” including on contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage and abortion.