Ohio's General Election Ballot May Not Include Candidates Nominated by Democratic National Convention

Ohio 's general election ballot may not include candidates nominated by the Democratic National Convention due to a scheduling conflict . The Ohio secretary of state must certify candidates 90 days before the general election , but the DNC is set to start after this deadline.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has brought this issue to the attention of the Ohio Democratic Party, suggesting that either the DNC moves up its convention or the Ohio General Assembly creates an exception to the requirement. The situation is being monitored, and it is expected that Joe Biden will still be on the ballot in Ohio

Ohio General Election Ballot Democratic National Convention Scheduling Conflict Ohio Secretary Of State Certification Deadline Frank Larose Ohio Democratic Party Joe Biden

