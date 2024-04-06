Ohio Prosecutor Accused of Misconduct and Inappropriate Behavior

The state agency that investigates lawyers is targeting Ryan Black, the current Hocking County Prosecutor . He's accused of having sex with a subordinate, a county commissioner, and running his office like a frat house .

Other allegations include creating a hostile work environment, unprofessional behavior, and sending inappropriate messages to employees. The complaint also mentions an improper sexual relationship with a victim advocate. The allegations are supported by text messages.

