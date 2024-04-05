Ohio Political Campaign Treasurer Charged with Wire Fraud

A man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients. William Curlis, 76, is accused of writing checks from campaign accounts to himself for personal use and taking steps to hide the thefts. He allegedly stole $995,231 between 2008 and June 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio .

A plea agreement has been filed in the case, prosecutors said, but further details have not been disclosed

Ohio Political Campaigns Treasurer Wire Fraud Theft Plea Agreement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio political campaign treasurer charged with stealing nearly $1 millionA man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Ohio Political Campaign Treasurer Charged with Stealing $1 MillionWilliam Curlis, a treasurer for political campaigns in Ohio, is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients. He is accused of writing checks to himself from campaign accounts and hiding the thefts. A plea agreement has been filed in the case.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Treasurer for dozens of Ohio political campaigns accused of stealing nearly $1MCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges fo

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Treasurer for dozens of Ohio political campaigns accused of stealing nearly $1M from clientsA man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients. The U.S.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Treasurer for dozens of Ohio political campaigns accused of stealing nearly $1M from clientsCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Treasurer for dozens of Ohio political campaigns accused of stealing nearly $1M from clientsA man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »