Ohio political campaign treasurer charged with stealing nearly $1 million

A man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaign s in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients. William Curlis, 76, is accused of writing checks from campaign accounts to himself for personal use and taking steps to hide the thefts. He allegedly stole $995,231 between 2008 and June 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio .

A plea agreement has been filed in the case, prosecutors said, but further details have not been disclosed. 'The filing of the plea agreement demonstrates Mr. Curlis’ commitment to accepting responsibility and demonstrating remorse for his actions,' said his attorney, Mark Collins. 'He walked into the U.S. Attorney’s office and admitted his wrongdoings,' Collins said. 'I cannot discuss the details or reasons at this point

