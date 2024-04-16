Ohio Leads the Nation in Tornadoes

We're talking about tornadoes.The numbers for the nation are way below normal, but Ohio is trying to buck the trend.There was a day in March when Ohio had eight tornadoes.

Latest on the devastating tornadoes in Ohio RELATED: Storm Surveys: 8 Ohio tornadoes confirmed so far following Thursday's severe weatherThankfully, deaths are down nationally, and the number of EF-2 or higher tornadoes is way down. Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|AndroidClick here to view our interactive radar.Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Ohio Tornadoes EF-0 EF-1 National Average

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WEWS / 🏆 323. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DeWine requests FEMA teams to assess damage in Ohio counties impacted by tornadoesThe Ohio State community welcomed Agostini back to campus where he donated a replica Nobel prize to be displayed in the physics research building.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio have had some of the most tornadoes this yearRandolph County leaders say their donation center has moved to a new location. Starting today, families can stop by the Indiana Moose Club off Middle School Rd.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Ohio governor declares state of emergency after deadly tornadoesRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Active year for tornadoes so far in OhioThe number of tornadoes so far this year has already exceeded the average in a year.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Severe Storms and Possible Tornadoes Expected in Central OhioStrong to severe storms are possible this evening with a chance for violent tornadoes in Central Ohio. Some areas are under a Tornado Watch. Jessica Maria Rivera was arrested for DUI after rear-ending another car. This was not her first arrest.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Strong Storms and Tornadoes Threaten Central OhioStrong to severe storms are possible this evening with a chance for violent tornadoes in Central Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine announces plans for state funding to aid families and small businesses affected by the tornado.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »