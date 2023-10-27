Ohio leaders announce new initiative to reduce chronic absence rate

Ohio leaders, the Cleveland Browns, and the Columbus Crew are pushing to reduce chronic absentee rate in schools. (WSYX)It’s a call to action from state and local leaders, keeping kids in class. Across our area, districts across the state are seeing a rise in students missing class.“We’re bringing people together to bring our students together.
“I think we’ve been really enforcement has been the tool that school has used in the past, and it’s not working. It has to be more than that. Yeah, we want to hold absentee parents accountable when their children aren’t in school. But we have to use more than just that,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
Students who attend school regularly are nearly seven times more likely to read on grade level by third grade and nine times more likely to graduate high school on time, according to a statement from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. headtopics.com
"We want our students to be in school every day because it's vital to their personal success and well-being," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in the statement. "As a state, we’re focused on the needs of all students and this partnership between educators, families, and communities demonstrates our commitment to supporting strong school attendance so Ohio’s students can learn, grow, and thrive."Loading ...