Ohio Lawmakers Seek to Protect Homeowners from Squatters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio lawmakers are trying to protect homeowners from"squatters," people trying to claim rights over someone else's residence. However, housing advocates worry that the proposed legislation will have unintended consequences that could hurt individuals facing homelessness.
"We want to make sure that these homeowners don't have to go through the expense and the process of gaining control of what's rightfully theirs," LaRe said. LaRe introduced this because of alleged undocumented immigrants putting out instructions on how to take possession of someone else's or a vacant home.
— J.D. Vance March 24, 2024 As detailed by The Washington Post, squatting incidents are rare but have become a Republican talking point.Squatting isn't as simple as the lawmakers are making it out to be, Case Western Reserve University Law Professor Avi Cover said. Cleveland is top in the nation when it comes to foreclosed properties, according to ATTOM, the largest online marketplace for foreclosed properties. One out of every 535 properties in the city is foreclosed. But what happens after those homes are foreclosed? Chuck Taylor, of TaylorMade Services CLE, can tell you.
Ohio Lawmakers Homeowners Squatters Legislation Unintended Consequences Homelessness
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »