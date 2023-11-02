Ohio is about to vote on abortion rights. Misinformation about the proposal is rampant

The Associated Press spoke to numerous medical and legal experts, who explained what the amendment would mean if voters approve it:Anti-abortion advocates have claimed the measure would go further than Roe v. Wade, making it impossible for the Legislature to pass any abortion restrictions. But legal experts say that’s not true.
“They could have made it clear. They could have added weeks in there for viability,” said Mehek Cooke, a lawyer working with the opposition campaign, Protect Women Ohio. “Obviously, it would be unprofessional for a doctor to say that a 9-month fetus had no possibility of survival outside the uterus unless there was some life-threatening birth defect,” said Dan Kobil, a constitutional law professor at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, who supports abortion rights. “The rationale offered that physicians have willy-nilly ability to define viability as anything they want is inaccurate.
If Issue 1 fails, access to contraception and emergency miscarriage care would not be immediately restricted. Current Ohio laws and policies safeguard those, Ohio Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in response to an inquiry by a Republican state lawmaker.Access to contraceptives — especially emergency contraceptives such as Plan B — is often targeted in states with abortion restrictions, legal and medical experts say.
That has not stopped the measure’s opponents from arguing that it will be challenged in court, perhaps one day leading to a decision that would make the parental consent law unconstitutional.
