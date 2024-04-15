Ohio Governor Pushes for Stricter Seat Belt Law

Under current law, you can only a get a ticket for not wearing a seat belt if you get caught for another traffic violation , such as speeding.COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is pushing for a stricter seat belt law that would give police the power to pull people over and ticket them for not buckling up.

To make his case, the governor cited statistics from an Ohio Department of Public Safety Survey that showed seat belt use in Ohio in 2022 hit its lowest level in nearly two decades. According to the Department of Public Safety, 527 people who were killed in crashes in Ohio in 2022 were not wearing a seat belt. That number made up more than 60% of all traffic crash deaths in the state. "The issue becomes how much personal responsibility is required by individuals." Stephens said."So that's probably how those would be received.

"It does give the police a small excuse to stop somebody that they might not otherwise legally be able to stop," Bruce Ayars said."I think it encourages the police to violate peoples' civil rights, is what I think," Bezoski said.

Ohio Governor Seat Belt Law Traffic Violation Ticket Police Stricter Statistics Low Seat Belt Use

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10TV / 🏆 560. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Distracted driving incidents decline one year after Ohio enforced stricter lawsMIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- It’s been a year since Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio House Bill 288, pushing for stricter distracted driving laws.PREVIOUS COVE

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Ohio Republican pushes term limits in bid to unseat congressional Democratic iconDerek Merrin is competing Tuesday for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur for Ohio's 9th Congressional District.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Lucky learning! Ohio Lottery gives 100% of profits to schoolsOhio lottery gives 100% of profits to Ohio schools

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Ohio's General Election Ballot May Not Include Candidates Nominated by Democratic National ConventionOhio's general election ballot may not include candidates nominated by the Democratic National Convention due to a scheduling conflict. The Ohio secretary of state must certify candidates 90 days before the general election, but the DNC is set to start after this deadline. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has brought this issue to the attention of the Ohio Democratic Party, suggesting that either the DNC moves up its convention or the Ohio General Assembly creates an exception to the requirement. The situation is being monitored, and it is expected that Joe Biden will still be on the ballot in Ohio.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Tight End Transfer Will Kacmarek Sheds Black Stripe After 11 Ohio State PracticesWill Kacmarek becomes the fifth Ohio State transfer to shed his black stripe this spring, joining Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard and Seth McLaughlin.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Ohio's Shame: Michigan Football’s Recruitment in OhioI did some research as result of a post by BeatMeechigun, stating that most of the Michigan fans in NW Ohio were fans as result of families knowing someone who played there at some point. I still disagree with that opinion. In my opinion it's a combination of bandwagonism and contrarianism in NW Ohio.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »