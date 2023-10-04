Ohio governor and elected education leaders both say they’re in charge

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) backed an effort to strip the State Board of Education of many of its duties and to make all its members appointees. (John Minchillo/AP)Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Ohio’s elected education board members are battling over who is in charge of the state’s Education Department — and whether that department exists at all.

Last month, some board members sued to halt the law. They won a temporary restraining order, and on Monday a judge extended it for two days while she weighed whether to completely halt the implementation of the law for the duration of the case.But the law was due to take effect Tuesday at midnight. DeWine said the order did not stop his administration from disbanding the old Education Department.

Now it’s unclear which body is in charge of overseeing the Education Department as it shapes curriculums, selects textbooks and performs a variety of other essential tasks, like facilitating school funding and approving private school voucher applications. headtopics.com

The latest moves in Ohio are part of that trend, said Skye Perryman, the head of Democracy Forward, an advocacy group leading the legal fight to maintain the current composition of the board. It will “undermine the ability of school districts or school boards to or elected leaders … to exercise their judgment over public education,” she said.

