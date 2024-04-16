Ohio Governor Allocates Funding for Teen Driver Training

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state will allocate funding to expand access to teen driver training for low-income families.

The governor announced on Monday that nearly $2.5 million in grant funding will go toward 35 school districts and government agencies through the Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program to help teens learn to drive. “This program is already helping hundreds of teens learn skills to be safer drivers, and we are happy to help even more young people receive driver training,” DeWine said in a media release. “When young drivers know the strategies to stay safe on the roads, the roads are safer for everyone.”

This is the second round of funding for the program which was first launched by DeWine in 2022 to help teen drivers whose families are unable to afford the cost of a driving school. Officials say it's important to learn driving skills early on to build for a successful future. "We know about half of Ohio teens obtain their driver’s license before they turn 18 which means they completed the mandatory requirements for licensure under Ohio law,” Ohio Department of Public Safety director Andy Wilson said. "But the other half who wait to get licensed are more likely to be involved in a crash in the first year they have a license. This is proof that driver training makes a difference.

Ohio Governor Funding Teen Driver Training Low-Income Families Drive To Succeed Scholarship Program

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa Allocates Grant Funding to Expand Summer Meal Sites for Low-Income KidsIowa is directing nearly a million dollars in grant funding to expand summer meal sites for low-income kids. It is an effort that advocates welcome, but some remained worried that it won’t be enough to alleviate the barriers to access that were addressed by a separate federal program — providing roughly $29 million to Iowa's low-income families. The state is allocating $900,000 to schools and nonprofit organizations that participate in certain federal programs designed to serve summer meals and snacks in counties where at least 50% of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. The state’s funding would be used to either open new sites or to supplement existing sites’ expenses like local food purchases or community outreach. Meg Brink, a registered dietician who consults on school food programs across the state, said the nutrition standards associated with these federal programs offer vital meals — and lessons on healthy diets — for students.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Ohio Taxpayers Bear the Burden of Private School FundingThe article discusses the impact of losing school levies on local school districts in Ohio. It highlights the potential consequences such as course cuts, staff reductions, and increasing budget deficits. It also raises concerns about the allocation of funds to private schools instead of public schools, which could further exacerbate the financial challenges faced by public school districts. The article emphasizes the lack of taxpayer input in decisions regarding private school funding.

Source: ClevelandScene - 🏆 383. / 55 Read more »

Ohio Tight End Transfer Will Kacmarek Sheds Black Stripe After 11 Ohio State PracticesWill Kacmarek becomes the fifth Ohio State transfer to shed his black stripe this spring, joining Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard and Seth McLaughlin.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Ohio's General Election Ballot May Not Include Candidates Nominated by Democratic National ConventionOhio's general election ballot may not include candidates nominated by the Democratic National Convention due to a scheduling conflict. The Ohio secretary of state must certify candidates 90 days before the general election, but the DNC is set to start after this deadline. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has brought this issue to the attention of the Ohio Democratic Party, suggesting that either the DNC moves up its convention or the Ohio General Assembly creates an exception to the requirement. The situation is being monitored, and it is expected that Joe Biden will still be on the ballot in Ohio.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Podcast: In funding Mississippi schools, how important is an objective funding formula?Mississippi Today’s Bobby Harrison and Taylor Vance speak with House Education Vice Chair Kent McCarty, R-Hattiesburg, about his proposal to change the way Mississippi’s K-12 public schools are funded and whether his plan is good for education.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

Lucky learning! Ohio Lottery gives 100% of profits to schoolsOhio lottery gives 100% of profits to Ohio schools

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »