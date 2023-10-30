Ohio fisherman linked to cheating scandal now faces wildlife charges in PA

One of two men who admitted stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets last year in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in a walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Ohio is facing new charges in Pennsylvania. Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage was charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission last week with eight wildlife crimes in Mercer County, all involving whitetail deer.

Three were illegally tagged with another person's name, officials alleged. Cominsky and Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula, Ohio, were sentenced in Ohio in May to 10-day jail terms after pleading guilty in March in Cuyahoga County to cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals. Cominsky also agreed to give up his bass boat worth $100,000. Both men were fined and also agreed to three-year suspensions of their fishing licenses.

