Ohio Emergency Operations Center Activated for Total Solar Eclipse

Gov. Mike DeWine has activated the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to assist communities before, during and after the total solar eclipse . The center will help navigate any issues that arise from the influx of tourists, estimated to be between 100,000 and 500,000.

