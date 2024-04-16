Ohio Department of Transportation Announces Record Funding for Infrastructure Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a record amount of money dedicated to improving infrastructure projects in Ohio on Monday.The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a record amount of money dedicated to improving infrastructure projects around Ohio on Monday.during the upcoming construction season, according to a statement from ODOT.Of the projects, 39 are classified as major, with a value over $10 million.

“Investing in efficient infrastructure is an investment in quality of life,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Once complete, these projects will significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve roadway safety.” The 2024 construction season includes 176 safety projects scheduled with crews laying almost 5,700 miles of pavement throughout the state, according to the statement.Construction is expected for 53 projects in central Ohio with nine being deemed for major reconstruction. ODOT will put $1.2 billion into 10 safety, 15 bridges, and 19 pavement projects around the central Ohio region.Widening SR 435 in Fayette County to four lanes between U.S.

