Ohio Democratic Party Faces Challenge in Getting Biden on State's Ballot

The Ohio Democratic Party is facing a potential challenge in getting Joe Biden 's name on the state's ballot for the upcoming presidential election . According to state law , candidates must be nominated by their national party before they can qualify for placement on the ballot. However, the deadline to certify the ballot is Aug. 7, while the Democratic National Committee's nominating convention is scheduled for Aug. 19.

This creates a conflict in Ohio law, and the party's legal counsel has called for either moving up the convention or creating an exception to the requirement. The Biden campaign is confident that he will still be on the ballot

