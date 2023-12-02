Ohio Court Rules Against Columbus' Gun Lock Requirement

An Ohio court has ruled that the city of Columbus cannot require firearm owners to lock their guns up to prevent children from accessing them. The court sided with gun rights advocates, dismissing the city's request to overturn a previous decision. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein expressed frustration with the ruling, citing a recent incident where a child found a gun between couch cushions and accidentally fired it.





