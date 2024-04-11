Ohio Bill Sparks Debate Over Restroom Designation for Students

House Bill 183 proposes designating specific restrooms for students based on their biological sex in K-12 schools, chartered non-public schools, and higher education institutions. Opponents argue that the bill discriminates against transgender students and raises safety concerns .

Supporters claim that it is necessary to protect children and respond to the requests of constituents and school superintendents.

Ohio Bill Restroom Designation Students Transgender Discrimination Safety Concerns

