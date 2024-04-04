Ohio Attorney General Calls for Changes to 'Broken' Death Penalty System

Ohio Attorney General David Yost has called for significant changes to the state's death penalty system, stating that it is 'broken'. The annual report on capital crimes and the death penalty released by his office reveals that inmates on death row spent an average of 21 years awaiting execution in 2019, compared to 10 years in 2003.

Yost proposes using the controversial nitrogen hypoxia method as an alternative to lethal injection, as the state has faced a shortage of lethal injection drugs since July 2018. This method, which has been used only once in the U.S., is believed to be more readily available and humane

