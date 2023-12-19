Ohio Anti-Abortion Advocates Push for Total Ban After Court Dismisses Appeal

Anti-abortion advocates in Ohio are working with lawmakers to propose a total abortion ban after the state's appeal to enforce a near-total abortion ban was dismissed by the Ohio Supreme Court. Despite this win, repealing other abortion restrictions will be challenging.





