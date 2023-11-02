Ohio amendment serves as testing ground for statewide abortion fights expected in 2024

They portray the measure — one of the most broadly worded so far — as a way to enshrine Roe-era abortion rights in a one-time bellwether state that has turned increasingly Republican and has passed some of the nation's toughest restrictions on the procedure. That includes a law currently held up by legal challenges that bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, before many women know they're pregnant. That law makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEREALAUTOBLOG: 2024 Range Rover Velar First DriveView detailed pictures that accompany our 2024 Range Rover Velar First Drive article with close-up photos of exterior and interior features. (23 photos)

Source: therealautoblog | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: 2024 NFL Draft Order: Updated 1st-Round Picks After Week 8See what the first-round order would look like if the 2024 NFL Draft took place after Week 8 results.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

VARIETY: Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz Talks the AFM, Huge 2024 SlateHeading one of Europe’s biggest film-TV companies, Moszkowicz outlines response to market challenges and Constantin’s bullish 2024 slate.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Media, Democrats warn Trump may defeat Biden in 2024: ‘The White House should be terrified’Media pundits are sounding the alarm alongside Democrats who believe that President Biden may lose to Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

VERGE: Samsung projects 2024 recovery after 78 percent drop in operating profit.As expected, the company’s memory chip woes continue to weigh-down quarterly earnings, but it sees recovery in the year ahead. Samsung says that demand for generative AI should be a boon to its foundry business, as will an expected return to growth for premium smartphones, PCs, and TVs which will also benefit Samsung Display. You know, unless WAR.

Source: verge | Read more ⮕

FORBESTECH: Navigating The Future: 10 Global Trends That Will Define 2024Bernard Marr is an internationally best-selling author, popular keynote speaker, futurist, and a strategic business & technology advisor to governments and companies.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more ⮕