Ohio Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Solar Eclipse

Ohio ’s emergency operations center will be activated on Sunday as a precaution in anticipation of millions of people watching Monday's total solar eclipse from the Buckeye state. The center will be situated at the E.O.C watching real-time highway cameras, weather radar, and monitoring the more than 500 events planned for the state. The governor says the center will be de-activated depending on traffic and crowd activity .

Ohio has been planning for Monday's eclipse since 2021, learning lessons from previous eclipse experiences in Tennessee and Kentucky

