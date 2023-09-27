Ogre overnight: Airbnb offers Shrek’s Scottish swamp abode for stays

Bookings open on Oct. 13. Fans of the movie"Shrek" can live like an ogre thanks to Airbnb.
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskIf you have ever wanted to get away from it all and take a swamps sojourn, Airbnb has a unique offering available for stays next month.
For the bargain price of nothing, the travel app is offering a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp for up to three guests.“Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans,” Airbnb wrote.“Earwax candles”Morning wafflesIf you want to live like Shrek, bookings open on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST or 1 p.m. EST on “Donkey’s” listing on.
Those who are able to secure a reservation to live in the stump house will have to get themselves to and from the location in the Scottish Highlands, owned by