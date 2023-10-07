Ofir Liebstein, head of San Diego's sister city in Israel, killed in Hamas attack

Community leaders are mourning the loss of Ofir Liebstein, the mayor of San Diego's sister region in Israel, after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants left hundreds of people dead and more wounded. Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

on the field at the Jewish Community Center in memory of Liebstein and in support of Shar’ar Hanegev. The Jewish Federation of San Diego has fostered a 25-year relationship with Shar’ar Hanegev and provided more than $13 million to the region, which is home to about 7,000 people.

