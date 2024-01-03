Offshore Wind Farms in the US Send Electricity to the Grid for the First Time

HEAD TOPICS

Turbines from two large offshore wind farms in the United States are now sending electricity to the grid. The Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts and the South Fork Wind project off the coast of New York have successfully delivered power from their turbines.

For the first time in the United States, turbines are sending electricity to the grid from the sites of two large offshore wind farms. The joint owners of the Vineyard Wind project, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, announced Wednesday the first electricity from one turbine at what will be a 62-turbine wind farm 15 miles (24 kilometers) off the coast of Massachusetts. Five turbines are installed there.

One turbine delivered about 5 megawatts of power to the Massachusetts grid just before midnight Wednesday. The other four are undergoing testing and should be operating early this year. Danish wind energy developer Ørsted and the utility Eversource announced last month that their first turbine was sending electricity from what will be a 12-turbine wind farm, South Fork Wind, 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Montauk Point, New York. Now, a total of five turbines have been installed there too

