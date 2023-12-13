Officiating Steals Spotlight Again in Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney had combined to make the play of the season to give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead when the celebration quickly turned to silence. Anytime there’s a big play in an NFL game, announcers are quick to point out whether a yellow flag has been thrown. Fans can’t get too excited until they hear on television or see in person that there’s no penalty on the play. Players often hesitate to celebrate. The quality of officiating in the NFL is inconsistent.

But that’s nothing new. It’s been that way for decades. Even with instant replay, plenty of calls are missed





13WHAM » / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edith Aguirre Shines as the Star of 'The Golden Bachelor'For my Golden Bachelor heads! I interviewed contestant (and my personal winner) Edith Aguirre for latimes delosLAtimes. We talked life, love, embracing aging, and her iconic silver hair. For any handsome señores out there, she's single and looking love!

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Hacker Steals $27 Million Worth of Stablecoins from Binance-Linked WalletA hacker stole $27 million worth of stablecoins from a cryptocurrency wallet linked to Binance's deployer address. The stolen funds were quickly converted to ether. The hacker may need to use a mixer to launder the funds as each transaction is taxable under U.S. law. This incident is receiving attention due to the involvement of Binance, the world's largest exchange.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Thief Steals 10 Police Bicycles from San Antonio ParkA thief took San Antonio Park Police for a ride last week and stole 10 police bicycles from a storage room at Brackenridge Park.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Week ahead: Inflation numbers in the spotlightFollowing a subdued (somewhat monotonous) week, the economic calendar will give us more to get our teeth into this week.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

FX daily: Spotlight on the US consumer this weekThe dollar starts the week quietly and is holding onto gains made after Fed Chair Jay Powell served up a reminder that the hiking cycle is still live.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Puts Humans in the Spotlight in MonsterVerse Spin-OffApple TV+’s MonsterVerse spin-off Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters focuses on the human characters in the MonsterVerse series, which usually takes a backseat to the monsters. The series premieres on November 17.

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »