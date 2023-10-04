Officiant fires gun to welcome bride, shoots grandson — and wedding goes on

His plan involved shooting a blank from a revolver into the air to signal to the roughly 200 people gathered on Saturday that the outdoor ceremony, which he was officiating, was about to begin.

Gardner has been charged with felony child abuse committed negligently and resulting in serious bodily injury. Gardner — an elected Republican official who has served as a commissioner in Ector County, Tex., since 2021 — said he turned himself in on Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond.three years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, state law says.

“It was a horrible, horrible idea to do that,” Houchin said. “There is no doubt he did not want to hurt his grandson, but he certainly did.” After Gardner’s grandson walked a flower girl down the aisle, the 12-year-old took his place by his grandfather, Gardner said. That’s when Gardner pulled out the revolver.“I removed the gun and the gun misfired on the way up,” he recalled. “I don’t know exactly what happened at that point. headtopics.com

Houchin said Gardner had made his own blank round, placing black powder into a .45-caliber casing and gluing it shut.“For it to be a blank, he had to put a sealant over it,” the chief deputy explained. “His decision was to use glue to seal the gunpowder in so that it would not fall out of the casing.

