Steve Perkins, 39, was shot and killed by police Sept. 29 at his home in Decatur in what police said began in a confrontation with a tow truck driver trying to repossess a truck. Decatur police in their initial statement about the shooting said officers accompanied the driver back to the home and shot Perkins after he “turned the gun toward one of the officers.” The state law enforcement agency said Perkins had a gun with a light on it., all is quiet until an officer is heard shouting “police, get on the ground.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is investigating the shooting, said Friday that it did not have any additional information to release to the public. The agency said it opened a tip line for information. headtopics.com

“We continue to ask for everyone’s patience as ALEA’s SBI conducts what must be a very thorough and methodical investigation,” the agency said in a statement.“The thing that has been consistent is looking for answers. We understand that. That is something everyone wants and they want answers now. Unfortunately, we don’t have control of that,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling told news outlets.

