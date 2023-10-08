Officials monitoring pro-Palestine rally in New York City amid war in Israel

Officials in New York are monitoring a pro-Palestine rally organized by the Democratic Socialists of America taking place on Sunday following a deadly terrorist attack on Israel launched by Hamas.

The rally is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. in Times Square in New York City, and it's being held"in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid." The Hamas attack, launched early Saturday, has left as many as 600 Israelis dead and 2,000 wounded.

"We will monitor the protests here in the city. Everyone has the right to protest even if I strongly disagree with any form of celebrations of such a horrific incident like this," Adams said on Sunday in an interview on CBS News's Face the Nation. headtopics.com

.@NYCMayor Adams says that NYPD is monitoring a rally planned today in Times Square by a group that claims to support Palestinians but is described by others as in defense of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/DeVjOEkjsHHochul released a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday night condemning any plans to rally in support of Hamas.

"The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings. I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant," Hochul said. headtopics.com

