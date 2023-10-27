Officials identify man fatally shot during struggle with Indianapolis police officer

The officer and a partner had confronted Davis inside a Burger King on the city’s far east side just before 6 p.m. Thursday when a physical altercation ensued and all three fell to the ground, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Davis gained control of one of the officers’ guns, told that officer “you’re going to die,” and fired the gun, striking the officer, police said. The officer then fired his secondary service weapon, striking Davis, who died at a hospital.IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs are investigating the shooting, the department said.

