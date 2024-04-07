Officials Encourage Drivers to Be Cautious During Solar Eclipse

Officials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead and use common sense when the total solar eclipse takes place on April 8. Drivers should know when the solar eclipse will occur in the area they are planning to travel through. AAA has provided travel and safety tips for drivers who are planning to drive to find the ideal spot to see the eclipse or are on the road during that time.

Authorities and highway safety advocates advise drivers to pull over to the side of the road and park in a safe area away from traffic if they want to see the solar eclipse. It is important to wear certified safety glasses to view the eclipse, but these should not be worn while driving. Drivers should also avoid trying to take a photo or video of the solar eclipse. When driving, keep your headlights on and pull down the visor in your car to block the view of the sun

Solar Eclipse Drivers Safety Travel AAA Glasses Headlights Visor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drivers urged to be cautious during solar eclipseOfficials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead and to use common sense when the total solar eclipse takes place on April 8. Drivers should know when the solar eclipse will occur in the area they are planning to travel through. AAA has some helpful travel and safety tips for drivers.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Pedestrians on a green ball? A traffic sign confuses a readerThe sign used industry parlance in an effort to make drivers more cautious.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

EV Drivers Pay More In Taxes And Fees Than ICE Drivers In 36 States: StudyOwning an EV may be $368 more expensive per year than driving a gas car. But not in the way you'd expect.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

California enters spring with vital snowpack above average for a second yearThe above-average snowpack staves off immediate water supply concerns, but officials are still cautious.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Bike Anywhere Day gets a new May companion event — Bike Local DayOfficials are broadening the annual event to encourage people to bike within their neighborhoods

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Southbound Lanes of President George Bush Turnpike Closed in Irving Due to CrashSouthbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike are closed in Irving due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Wednesday morning. According to officials, the crash involved a semitruck and a trailer in the southbound lanes of State Highway 161 between MacArthur Boulevard and Gateway Drive. Officials said the semi caught fire during the accident. As of 8 a.m., those flames continued to burn and traffic delays continued to create problems for drivers on their morning commute.All traffic is now being forced to exit at Royal Lane, officials said. Drivers should expect delays in the area. According to officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety and clean-up crews could be at the scene throughout the morning.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »