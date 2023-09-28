Officers help rescue injured raccoon from car engine

A raccoon is recovering after it got stuck hiding inside of a car engine Monday in Clearwater, Florida. The SPCA workers called police to help rescue the animal, according to . It took officers about 15 minutes to get the raccoon out after an officered used a dog pole to get it out. The SPCA workers took the raccoon for medical treatment,reported.

The SPCA workers called police to help rescue the animal, according to . It took officers about 15 minutes to get the raccoon out after an officered used a dog pole to get it out. The SPCA workers took the raccoon for medical treatment,reported.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Sixers Owe James Harden 2nd $9M Installment Of Salary By MondaySixers Owe James Harden 2nd $9M Installment Of Salary By Monday - RealGM Wiretap

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to resume strike negotiations MondaySAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to meet on Monday, resuming strike negotiations.

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to resume strike negotiations MondaySAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to meet on Monday, resuming strike negotiations.

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to resume strike negotiations MondaySAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to meet on Monday, resuming strike negotiations.

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to resume strike negotiations MondaySAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to meet on Monday, resuming strike negotiations.

(Clearwater Police Department/Clearwater Police Department)Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content DeskCLEARWATER, Fla. — in a Facebook post that the SPCA was investigating a call in the 700 block of Druid Road Monday about an injured racoon. When the SPCA worker tried to grab the raccoon, it fled into a hiding spot which happened to be in a Hyundai Elantra’s engine compartment.

The SPCA workers called police to help rescue the animal, according to

. It took officers about 15 minutes to get the raccoon out after an officered used a dog pole to get it out.

The SPCA workers took the raccoon for medical treatment,reported.

“Perhaps it was the lure of the friendly gator on the front license plate. Or maybe it had just watched a Southwest Airlines commercial,”