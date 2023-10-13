Officer killed in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport; second officer wounded

Both officers had just arrived to work at the airport, when Interim Commissioner John Stanford says they came across a group of suspects attempting to break into a vehicle in the garage.

The officer who was hit multiple times was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 11:30 p.m., Stanford said. The second officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. An officer shot and killed overnight at Philadelphia International Airport was escorted to a funeral home by his police department.

City leaders spoke out after the deadly shooting to express their "anger, devastation and heartbreak." Mayor James Kenney offered his thoughts and prayers to the families of both officers after the city's "tragic loss." headtopics.com

"Police go to work every day knowing they could at any moment encounter someone who has no business holding a gun, has a gun anyway, and is willing to fire upon others for no reason at all," Krasner said.

