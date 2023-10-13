Officer killed in Philadelphia airport shooting, another injured

One officer was killed and another was wounded in a gunfight at Philadelphia International Airport. The lethal shooting took place Thursday during a break-in at the compound's parking lot, according to local outlet Fox 29. 'Anger, devastation and heartbreak are the emotions. One officer gave his life tonight and one is recovering.

'Heartbroken by the tragic loss of a officer,' said Mayor Jim Kenney. 'My thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time, and I pray for the second officer’s swift recovery.' The slain officer was reportedly a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department with a wife and one child.

