Officer-involved shooting in Oak Haven area, suspect taken to hospital, police said

JSO Officers shoot man who wanted to commit "suicide by cop"ActionNewsJax.com News StaffJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an officer-involved shooting in the Oak Haven area off Bartram Rd. and Atlantic Blvd on Thursday night.

Sheriff T.K. Waters and Chief Alan Parker said in a briefing that at 6:23 p.m. officers responded to an armed suicide threat in the area of 1700 Bartram Cir. W.Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaksBefore making contact with the suspect, identified as Vincent Paul Palmero, 64, police had discovered several online videos that showed erratic behavior. One of those videos discussed “suicide by cop.”

Two officers then made contact through a window of a residence but the suspect began making threats. At this point, police backed off into the street.

Sometime after, Palmero exited the residence with what looked to be a handgun. Three officers fired their guns a total of 15 times.

Palmero was injured but he was able to run back inside the home.‘One murder is one murder too many:’ Sheriff T.K. Waters heartbroken over the loss of innocent lives

Eventually, a rescue team dragged him out and gave him medical treatment.

JSO said that Palmero is in critical condition at a local hospital but he is expected to survive.

“I went down and I heard the cops say come out with your hands up... lay on the ground, and bring your gun out,” witness Roberto Raphael said. “He’s already been shot.”

JSO said Palmero has had a prior arrest for aggravated stalking and other injunctions.According to JSO, this is the 11th officer-involved shooting this year.