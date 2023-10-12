Offer to UAW hits ‘limit’ of Ford’s financial flexibility, executive says

the company can’t raise the value of its offer to the United Auto Workers and stay viable, even as the union has begun a strike against the company’s biggest manufacturing plant.“We have reached our limit,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford Blue president, said during a call with reporters to discuss the latest walkout. “We’ve actually stretched ourselves to get to this point.

Ford executives warned that the union’s decision late Wednesday to walk off the job at a truck and SUV plant in Louisville could lead to thousands of layoffs at suppliers and other factories that depend on it.

The Louisville walkout, involving about 8,700 workers at the largest factory run by Ford, escalated a strike that began almost a month ago against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The strike now involves about 22 percent of the UAW’s 150,000 workers at those companies. headtopics.com

He and other Ford executives on the call stressed that the company is still trying to reach a deal and is continuing to look for “creative solutions” to meet the union’s needs on retirement security and the future of the company’s battery plants for electric vehicles.

A UAW official on Wednesday said that Ford has been promising the union better terms on factors such as wages and retirement savings for weeks but failed to produce them in a meeting Wednesday. headtopics.com

he was surprised to hear that, saying that the company has been “very clear that we are at the limit.”

