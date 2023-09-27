Offensive MVPs, Players of the Week in all 15 girls soccer conferences, Sept. 27

Check out who the best forwards and midfielders were in New Jersey this week. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select Players of the Week in every conference on both offense and defense, highlighting the best individual efforts around the state. This includes forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers.

Today, we look at the offensive playmakers across the state.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4See which N.J. players commanded the spotlight in Week 4

Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan's health ministry says a total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week

Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan's health ministry says a total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week.

Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan's health ministry says a total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week.

Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan's health ministry says a total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week.

Azerbaijan Says 192 of Its Troops Were Killed in Last Week's Offensive in Nagorno-KarabakhA total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, the country's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday. Nagorno-Karabakh officials said earlier that at least 200 people on their side,...

Sep. 27, 2023, 2:32 p.m.Published:Arianna Allonardo of Hanover Park (21) takes a shot against Sparta during the NJSIAA Group 2 girls soccer semifinal in East Hanover back in 2021.ByThe latest week of girls soccer action across New Jersey featured standout offensive performances.

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select Players of the Week in every conference on both offense and defense, highlighting the best individual efforts around the state. This includes forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers. Today, we look at the offensive playmakers across the state.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.