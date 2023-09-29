Off to its best-ever start, this Rutgers team is on verge of special season

The best start in program history got even better with a top-10 win over a historic Big Ten team. Once Scarlet Knight goalkeeper Sophia Howard’s save was confirmed by a video review from the umpires, her teammates ran to her side and surrounded her, celebrating another victory added to the the greatest start in program history.
A 3-2 shutout win over No. 8 Maryland on Thursday — its first top-10 win of the season — improved No. 6 Rutgers to its first-ever 10-0 start, and it was arguably the most thrilling win of the bunch.
Once Scarlet Knight goalkeeper Sophia Howard’s save was confirmed by a video review from the umpires, her teammates ran to her side and surrounded her, celebrating another victory added to the the greatest start in program history. A 3-2 shutout win over No. 8 Maryland on Thursday — its first top-10 win of the season — improved No. 6 Rutgers to its first-ever 10-0 start, and it was arguably the most thrilling win of the bunch.
