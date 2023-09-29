Off to its best-ever start, this Rutgers team is on verge of special season

The best start in program history got even better with a top-10 win over a historic Big Ten team. Once Scarlet Knight goalkeeper Sophia Howard’s save was confirmed by a video review from the umpires, her teammates ran to her side and surrounded her, celebrating another victory added to the the greatest start in program history.

A 3-2 shutout win over No. 8 Maryland on Thursday — its first top-10 win of the season — improved No. 6 Rutgers to its first-ever 10-0 start, and it was arguably the most thrilling win of the bunch.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Big Ten Roundup (Sept. 27): Rutgers’ Mawot Mag Injury Update, Northwestern QB Signing with JetsMawot Mag, a men’s basketball player for coach Steve Pikiell and the Rutgers Scarlet Knighs, has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities, while in football news, former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian is signing with the New York Jets.

Rutgers vs. Wagner picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights get a breather before Big Ten restartThe NJ Advance Media crew shares their predictions and picks for Rutgers football's home game against FCS foe Wagner on Saturday.

Max will only show CNN breaking news alerts for “big, big newsworthy” events.HBO CEO Casey Bloys says Max won’t constantly interrupt your Succession streaming with breaking news alerts from CNN, as some reports previously suggested. Bloys says the event would “have to be really big to interrupt programming.”

Roddy Gayle Seeks to Build Off Breakout Big Ten Tournament Performance in Sophomore SeasonEmbracing a likely starting role and call to leadership for Ohio State's 2023-24 team, Roddy Gayle hopes to capitalize on the momentum he found during last season's Big Ten Tournament.

No. 24 Kansas and No. 3 Texas square off in a battle of Big 12 unbeatensNo. 24 Kansas plays at No. 3 Texas in a battle of two of the Big 12's last three unbeaten. And it is another big chance for a program-elevating win for Kansas and coach Lance Leipold.

Big box retailers face off in digital shopping warsIt’s a digital world and Costco is all in.

team.

Once Scarlet Knight goalkeeper Sophia Howard’s save was confirmed by a video review from the umpires, her teammates ran to her side and surrounded her, celebrating another victory added to the the greatest start in program history. A 3-2 shutout win over No. 8 Maryland on Thursday — its first top-10 win of the season — improved No. 6 Rutgers to its first-ever 10-0 start, and it was arguably the most thrilling win of the bunch.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.