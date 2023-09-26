Off-duty paramedic saves young woman from suicide attempt with random act of kindness

Lauren Elizabeth, 23, a mom of two, apparently wanted to take her own life. After finishing a cigarette, Elizabeth stood on the top of an overpass in the town that she and her two kids live in — and was ready to jump when an off-duty paramedic spotted her.

“She pulled up, and I was crying,” she said to SWNS about the woman who pulled up her car to the side.

“She said, ‘Are you OK?’ and I said, ‘I’m fine, leave me alone.’” Elizabeth went on to explain that the off-duty paramedic said she was going to “pull around the corner” — and the rest was a blur to her.

Elizabeth said the police showed up and brought her to the back of an officer’s car. “I broke down and told them everything,” she said. The young mom of two said she went to an overpass in her town and was preparing to take her own life.The mom of two was taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, England, before being transferred to a signposting unit where she was further assessed, according to SWNS. headtopics.com

Elizabeth, who lives in Ashford, England, with her two children — ages 6 and 4 — said she owes the paramedic “everything.”

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

"If it wasn't for the paramedic who stopped that night, I wouldn't have got the help I needed or been able to see my children grow up," she told SWNS.

Elizabeth was able to speak with the paramedic to express her appreciation — saying that if the woman hadn't shown up and taken the time to speak with her, she wouldn't be here today.

"There was very little that would have changed my mind — it was more that somebody was there," she said.