Of covetousness; and of fleeing from Death into Life; and concerning the Law of Retribution

And he stood still, and marvelled much because of the power of the things of this world over the mind of man, and yet more because of the power of the Lord to deliver the souls of men from the things of this world. For when he considered the weakness of men and the strength of this world, then it seemed to him (as he was wont to say) a harder and a greater work to redeem a rich man’s soul than to uproot a tree or a mountain, or what else may be wrought by art of magic.

