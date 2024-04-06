Odessa Man Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Charges

An Odessa man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking charges after using a two-factor authentication scheme to gain access to young females' Snapchat accounts and steal their intimate photos and videos. He then contacted them through various social media platforms and demanded apologies or threatened to release the content.

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations are seeking help from potential victims.

Odessa Man Guilty Cyberstalking Snapchat Social Media Intimate Photos Videos Threats FBI Homeland Security Investigations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man pleads guilty to killing man during 2021 robbery outside Montgomery hotelThree years after a man was gunned down in his car in southeast Montgomery, one of the two people arrested is heading to prison.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot that led to Vermont man's killingOne of the last of four men charged in an international murder-for-hire plot that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Man accused of murdering homeless man with axe in First Hill pleads not guiltyThe man who King County prosecutors believe is responsible for murdering a homeless man with an axe pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Man pleads guilty to murdering former foster mother, another manXavier Johnson was a teen when he moved in with Renee Gilyard. After a few days, he tried to rob her, another man before killing them.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Columbus man pleads guilty to drug charges, involvement in death of man in 2022The group will take 1,750 stuffed dogs over to individuals in the Indian Lake community.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Montgomery man pleads guilty to fatal shooting; sentenced to life in prisonMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »