Oddsmakers believe the Giants’ season is already over

has the Giants at +900 (10 percent chance implied) to make the playoffs after they were mashed on primetime by the Seahawks.The inverse, the Giants to not make the playoffs, comes in at -1600, or 94.12 percent implied.In order to make $100 on the Giants to not make the playoffs, you would need to lay $1,600.

The inverse, the Giants to not make the playoffs, comes in at -1600, or 94.12 percent implied. In order to make $100 on the Giants to not make the playoffs, you would need to lay $1,600. This is a massive jump compared to the opening odds, which came in at +140 (41.67 percent) to make the playoffs.But Big Blue’s poor play, including three embarrassing blowouts and six turnovers from quarterback Daniel Jones, has changed that.

The Giants’ projected win total opened at 8.5, with the over being juiced to +115, currently they sit at 5.5, with the over again juiced to +120 on BetMGM., as they have two remaining games against the Eagles, they also have to face the Dolphins and Bills in the upcoming weeks.They are currently 11-point underdogs to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and can be expected to be two-score dogs to the Bills again the following week.

Staring 1-5 in the eyes, the Giants are losing control of the 2023 season, and coach Brian Daboll looked just about fed up with Jones’ turnovers.Personnel on both sides of the ball appear to be a mess as the team struggles to get its footing in 2023.

