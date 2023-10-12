Odds of a Government Shutdown Are Now 20%, This D.C. Expert Says.

Henrietta Treyz, director of economic policy research at Veda Partners, is no stranger to deciphering Washington, D.C., for investors. And there is a lot to decipher these days, what with two wars, a massive buildup of government debt, a congressional spending fight, and the nomination of Sen. Steve Scalise (R., La.) to replace ousted House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy (D., Calif.).

Barron’s spoke with Treyz in mid-September, days before Congress averted a government shutdown, and several times in the past week. An edited version of these conversations, which touched on government-shutdown odds, trade policy, and the 2024 presidential race, follows.

Henrietta Treyz: The one-two political punch of the war in Israel and the swift election of a candidate for new House speaker bolsters our view that the odds of a full-scale government shutdown in mid-November are declining. They now stand at 20%. The worst-case scenario for investors would be a partial shutdown. headtopics.com

The U.S. and EU are working on a combined joint tariff system that effectively defines clean steel production in a way that the U.S. and EU are right under—and China above—a threshold of various metrics related to carbon emissions and export amounts. That would allow the U.S.

Revised regulations from the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS, are imminent on export controls in several major areas, including semiconductors, microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. headtopics.com

I also don’t see anyone other than Trump getting the Republican nomination. He has 60% support in his party. Nikki Haley, who is surging, has just 6%. The indictments have done nothing but boost his popularity with many Republican voters. You can tie his approval jump to the first indictment, and it has never relented.A Biden presidency with a Republican Senate is my base case.

