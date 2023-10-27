October the deadliest in pedestrian crashes in years, Utah Highway Patrol says

“Specifically in the fall is when we see a dramatic increase in pedestrian-related crashes. And particularly this year,” said Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Roden said the number of deadly collisions was lower than usual this year coming into the month of October, but that’s changed in just a matter of weeks. “And so far this month alone, we’ve had 8 pedestrian fatalities,” he explained, “And so it’s something we definitely need to take seriously. Especially going into a holiday weekend where we know so many people are going to be out.”

He and others warning drivers and pedestrians ahead of Halloween weekend to be aware of the dangers that come with celebrating and trick-or-treating. “Drive slowly, don’t speed. Be observant. Make sure you’re not on your phone,” said Kristin Hoschouer with UDOT Zero Fatalities advised drivers.“Cross at the right locations, cross at crosswalks, at neighborhoods look left and right. Make sure that they have on reflective clothing or light,” said Hoschouer. headtopics.com

With a deadly start to October, she’s hoping Halloween weekend can come and go with no more incidents. “That’s where we stop. Our goal is to not add to that number this weekend and on Tuesday. Just please be careful everyone, so that we can stop fatalities.”

Read more:

fox13 »

The Utah Checkdown podcast: Talking Utah-Oregon matchup with John CanzanoEverything still remains on the table for Utah as it returns home to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take on eighth-ranked Oregon in another entertaining matchup. Read more ⮕

Police chasing a possible reckless driver near Exposition ParkThe California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible reckless driver. Read more ⮕

Running a red light on a freeway ramp is indeed a moving violationA California Highway Patrol spokesman compared it to failing to heed a stop sign. Read more ⮕

One killed in head-on collision on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork CanyonOne person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Spanish Fork Canyon Thursday morning.Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that this crash occ Read more ⮕

Pedestrian dies after running across I-580 in RichmondThe California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond on Wednesday night. Read more ⮕

Fatal crash on Highway 580 in Richmond blocks morning trafficA fatal collision was blocking lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Read more ⮕