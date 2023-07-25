October CPI Announcement: A Turning Point for Inflation?

Prior to 2022 and 2023, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcements from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) were a point of interest but not a make-or-break event. However, all eyes have been on the CPI lately, and October’s print gave the financial markets a big jolt. The October CPI announcement was particularly impactful because financial traders desperately want to know the Federal Reserve’s future plans for interest-rate policy.

Throughout much of 2023, investors assumed that the Fed would not only ease up on interest-rate hikes but would actually implement rate cuts in the first half of 2024. They watched the employment numbers and manufacturing activity for clues as to how the Fed might respond. Yet, the most important factor is inflation, and October’s CPI data could mark a turning point. Let’s take a closer look at what the numbers reveal to see if the battle to tamp down inflation is really over. Inflation goes down, stocks go up With the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ all jumping after 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on No

