October 12 morning weather update

The inside scoop on D.C. weather from the Capital Weather Gang. Get your D.C. area weather update in under a minute on weekday mornings.In the Google Home app, select Menu > More Settings > News > Add news sources. Find and enable"Capital Weather Gang" in the Local section.

“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

On The Washington Times' front page, October 11, 2023On Wednesday's Front Page: President Biden has denounced the 'unadulterated evil' of Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel, the first General Assembly election under new state legislative maps in Virginia is fast approaching, and more.

Amazon's best Apple deals of October Prime Day for pre-Black Friday savingsAvailable only October 10 and October 11 — so hurry!

What the NY Post Shopping team is buying this Amazon October Prime DayThe inside scoop, exclusively for you.

Washington Post cuts follow rapid expansion, unmet revenue projectionsInterim CEO Patty Stonesifer called The Washington Post “a really good business” that “overshot on expense.” Now the company is reducing staff through buyouts.

Megyn Kelly slams Washington Post columnist as 'rabid antisemite' for liking pro-Hamas tweetMegyn Kelly slammed a Washington Post columnist as a “rabid antisemite” after the opinion writer liked a tweet that shrugged off Hamas’ horrifying displays of violence in its bid …

Washington Post hardcover bestsellersA snapshot of popular books.