Oceanside recruits residents for climate action plan update

Oceanside is updating its climate action plan, a local effort aimed at a global problem, and it's asking for help. Residents have until 6 p.m. Nov. 10 to answer 26 online questions that city planners will use to help determine ways to reduce or prevent things such as greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

'We provided the tools industry needs to capture and store carbon before it hits the atmosphere,' Atkins said. 'And we invested in critical infrastructure programs that will keep us firmly planted on the path to a greener future, while simultaneously creating jobs that will support families across the state.' Transportation — mostly private vehicle trips — accounts for more than half of all greenhouse gas emissions generated in the San Diego region.

