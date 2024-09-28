Oceanside Pier Demolition Delayed Amid Permitting Issues and Fire Investigation

A spokesperson with the city of Oceanside told NBC 7 that the work has been delayed by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigationThe iconic Oceanside Pier still shows the major damage from April’s fire that destroyed the west end of the structure. A spokesperson with the city told NBC7 it has been delayed by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation. But there are plans to begin the demolition process of that tip of the pier in the coming weeks.

But Emmie Morgan and Miller weren’t worried about the timeline after all. Instead, they were focused on the present moment. They were happy to see that first responders saved more than 90% of the pier and most of the community’s engraved wooden railings dedicated to loved ones.The flames burned down two structures and damaged wood planking. The city hopes to start removing debris in a few weeks. But first, they have to conduct a marine mammal study, build a scaffold and a subfloor below the pier to catch any potential debris, according to a city spokesperson.

Oceanside Pier Fire Damage Demolition Delay Investigation Cleanup

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oceanside Pier fire demolition to begin within weeksThe delays are said to be caused by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Oceanside Pier fire demolition to begin within weeksThe delays are said to be caused by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Oceanside Pier fire demolition to begin within weeksThe delays are said to be caused by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Oceanside Pier fire demolition to begin within weeksThe delays are said to be caused by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Oceanside Pier fire demolition to begin within weeksThe delays are said to be caused by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Oceanside Pier fire demolition to begin within weeksThe delays are said to be caused by permitting, scheduled events and the ongoing fire investigation.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »